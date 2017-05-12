App
May 12, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pawansut Holdings's board meeting on May 30, 2017

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 02:30 P.M, inter-alia to consider Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

Pawansut Holdings's board meeting on May 30, 2017
In terms of Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 02:30 P.M, inter-alia to consider Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company. Further, We wish to inform you that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading , framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading)Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of Declaration of Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 along with the Audit Report from Saturday, 27th May, 2017 and the same will remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results.Source : BSE

