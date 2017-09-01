Pawansut Holdings' AGM on September 29, 2017

This is to inform you that in the respect of the above captioned matter,kindly find enclosed herewith the Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting of M/s Pawansut Holdings Limited to be held on Friday , 29th September, 2017 at Shalimar Bagh Club, Plot No-9, B-Block, Community Centre, Club Road, Shalimar Bagh , Delhi-110 088 at 12:00 Noon.Source : BSE