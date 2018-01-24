Paushak - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter-alia:Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2017.Approved the proposal for buy-back of 1,25,000 fully paid up equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs.10/- each ('Equity Shares') (representing up to 3.90% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company) at a price not exceeding Rs.1700/- per Equity Share payable in cash for a total consideration not exceeding Rs.21,25,00,000/- The buy-back offer size is within the limit of 25% of the total paid-up capital and free reserves of the Company as per its audited standalone financial statements for the nine months period ended 31st December, 2017.The promoters & members of the promoter group have indicated their intention to participate in the buy-back offer.The time of commencement of the Board Meeting was 12:30 p.m. & the time of conclusion was 1:55 p.m.Source : BSE