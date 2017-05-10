Paushak: Updates on outcome of board meeting

Paushak Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 10, 2017, has approved the reclassification of the Status of the following shareholders from the Promoter to Public Category subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015:1. Ms. Jyoti Suresh Patel2. Ms. Ninochaka A. Kothari3. Ms. Shreya R. Mukharji4. Ms. Yeraben R. AminSource : BSE