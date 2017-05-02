App
May 02, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paushak's board meeting on May 10, 2017
With reference to the captioned matter, the Exchange is hereby informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on Wednesday, the 10th May, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business: 1.To consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.To consider and recommend dividend on Equity Shares, if any, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, the trading window shall remain closed from 7th May, 2017 to 12th May, 2017 for the above purpose. We request you to kindly take note of the above. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For Paushak Limited Charandeep Singh Saluja Company SecretarySource : BSE

