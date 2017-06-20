Paushak's AGM on Aug. 02, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 2nd August, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at 'Sanskruti', Alembic Corporate Conference Center, Opp. Pragati Sahakari Bank Limited, Alembic Colony, Vadodara - 390 003.We request you to kindly take the same on recordSource : BSE