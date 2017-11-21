App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 21, 2017 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Patspin India: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of Board Meeting held on November 21, 2017 to approve un-audited financial result of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.

 
 
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21.11.2017 to approve un-audited financial result of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2017

Patspin India is in the Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 125.23 crore.

The company management includes B K Patodia - Chairman, Umang Patodia - Managing Director, N K Bafna - Independent Director, Prem Malik - Independent Director, S Sundareshan - Independent Director, Rajen K Mariwala - Independent Director, Pamela Anna Mathew - Independent Director, Rajesh Jacob - Nominee Director. Source : BSE
