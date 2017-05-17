App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Patels Airtemp to consider dividend

Patels Airtemp India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017.

Patels Airtemp to consider dividend
Patels Airtemp India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following business:

1. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended on March 31, 2017 along with Notes mention therein and Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on March 31, 2017 and

2. To consider recommendation by the Board of Directors dividend, if any, on 50,70,240 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017, subject to approval by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.