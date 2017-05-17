Patels Airtemp to consider dividend

Patels Airtemp India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following business:1. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended on March 31, 2017 along with Notes mention therein and Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on March 31, 2017 and2. To consider recommendation by the Board of Directors dividend, if any, on 50,70,240 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017, subject to approval by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE