Patel Integrated Logistics' board meeting on December 12, 2017

A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 12th December 2017, inter alia to consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2017.Further, pursuant to Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in shares of the Company, the Trading Window closed for dealing in the Company's shares for all the Board Members and designated Employees and their respective Dependent Family Members from December 04, 2017 to December 14, 2017 (both days inclusive).Further, please note that the Company is availing extension of thirty days for submission of unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30th September 2017, allowed as per SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July 2016, being this is Company's first year of Ind-AS implementation.Source : BSE