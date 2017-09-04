Patel Integrated Logistics' AGM on September 27, 2017

Further to our letter dated August 10, 2017 intimating the date of 55th Annual General Meeting and Book Closure, we are pleased to forward the Notice of the 55th Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held at 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday, the 27th day of September, 2017 at the Sheila Raheja Hall, Rotary Service Centre, Juhu-Tara Road, Santacruz (West), Mumbai–400 049.Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Company is pleased to provide members facility to exercise their right to vote at the 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) by electronic means and the business may be transacted through e-voting services provided by Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL).The voting period begins on 23rd September 2017 at 9.00 a.m. IST and ends on 26th September 2017 at 5.00 p.m. IST. During this period shareholders' of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on 20th September 2017 the cut-off date (record date), may cast their vote electronically. The e-voting module shall be disabled by CDSL for voting thereafter.Source : BSE