Parsharti Investments' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Ref: Security Code: 511702. Sub: Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2017. This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday 29th May, 2017 to consider inter - alia the following: To take on the record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2017. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE