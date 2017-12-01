Parmax Pharma's board meeting on December 8, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Parmax Pharma Limited will be held on Friday, 8th December, 2017 at the registered office of the company inter alia to consider, approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 and to discuss any other matter with the permission of Board.Further, as per the company's Internal Code for preventing Insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed for the company's Director/officers and designated employees of the company from 1st December, 2017 to 10th December, 2017.We request you to kindly take the above information on your record.Source : BSE