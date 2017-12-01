App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parmax Pharma's board meeting on December 8, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Parmax Pharma Limited will be held on Friday, 8th December, 2017 at the registered office of the company inter alia to consider, approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 and to discuss any other matter with the permission of Board.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
The meeting of the Board of Directors of Parmax Pharma Limited will be held on Friday, 8th December, 2017 at the registered office of the company inter alia to consider, approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 and to discuss any other matter with the permission of Board.

Further, as per the company's Internal Code for preventing Insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed for the company's Director/officers and designated employees of the company from 1st December, 2017 to 10th December, 2017.

We request you to kindly take the above information on your record.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.