Aug 31, 2017 10:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Parmax Pharma's AGM held on September 23, 2017
We kindly want to inform you that the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the 'Parmax Pharma Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 at 3.00 P.M.
The 23rd Annual General Meeting of the 'Parmax Pharma Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at 8-B National Highway, Survey No.- 52, P. B. No. 63, Hadamtala, Rajkot – 360311
The Register of Members and the share transfer books of the company remain closed from 17th September, 2017 to 23rd September, 2017 (both inclusive).
The cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting will be on 16th September, 2017
Source : BSE
