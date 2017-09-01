Parmax Pharma's AGM held on September 23, 2017

Dear Sir/ Madam,Please take note that,The 23rd Annual General Meeting of the 'Parmax Pharma Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at 8-B National Highway, Survey No.- 52, P. B. No. 63, Hadamtala, Rajkot – 360311The Register of Members and the share transfer books of the company remain closed from 17th September, 2017 to 23rd September, 2017 (both inclusive).The cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting will be on 16th September, 2017Source : BSE