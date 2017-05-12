May 12, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Parle Software's board meeting on May 22, 2017
We wish to inform you that first meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18 is scheduled to be held on Monday 22nd May, 2017 at 05.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that first meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18 is scheduled to be held on Monday 22nd May, 2017 at 05.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company.Source : BSE