Parker Agrochem's board meeting on December 11, 2017

This is in continuation of our letter dated 27/10/2017; please take note that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 11/12/2017 at Ahmedabad for taking on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30/09/2017.This is as per Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Thanking you,Source : BSE