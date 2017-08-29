App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parker Agro's AGM held on September, 30 09/2017

We are enclosing herewith the copy of the Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 12.00 Noon at the Registered Office of the Company.

Parker Agro's AGM held on September, 30 09/2017
We are enclosing herewith the copy of the Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 30th September, 2017 at 12.00 Noon at the Registered Office of the Company at Block H, Plot 3 & 4, New Kandla – 370 270 (Kutch).

The Company is in the process of dispatching copy of notice of 24th AGM alongwith Annual Report to the members of the Company.

The 24th Annual Report will be submitted to the Stock Exchange as required by Regulation 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in due course.

This is in due compliance of the Regulation 30 read with Part –A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Kindly take note of same and acknowledge the receipt of same.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

