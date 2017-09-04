Parker Agro's board meeting on September 12, 2017

This is in continuation of our letter dated 09/08/2017; please take note that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 12/09/2017 at Ahmedabad for taking on record Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter ended on 30/06/2017.Please note that the Company has adopted the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) w.e.f. 01/04/2017 first time and accordingly above Financial Result for the quarter ended 30/06/2017 will be as per IND-AS.This is as per Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE