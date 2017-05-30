Parag Milk Foods recommends dividend

Parag Milk Foods Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend at the rate of Re. 0.50 per equity shares of face value of Rs 10, for the year ended March 31, 2017. The said dividend is payable subject to it's declaration by the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE