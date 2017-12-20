Parabolic Drugs - Outcome of board meeting

SUBJECT: OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING !Ref: Regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on 20th December, 2017 and concluded at 03:15 p.m. :1. This is to inform you that Ms. Ishrat Gill, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company has resigned from the service of the Company to pursue future career objectives.2. The Company is in the process of appointing a Company Secretary who will act as the Compliance Officer of the Company. In the meantime, Mr. Ashok Kumar Jindal (Chief Financial Officer) shall act as Compliance Officer pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulation. Mr. Ashok Kumar Jindal shall disclose to the Stock Exchange the material event, if any, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE