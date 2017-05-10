May 10, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Parabolic Drugs: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on 10th May, 2017: 1.Appointed Mr. Ashok Kumar Jindal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. You are requested to take the above said information on your record and oblige. Thanking You. For & on behalf of Parabolic Drugs LimitedSource : BSE