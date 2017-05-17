App
Stocks
May 17, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parabolic Drugs' board meting on May 29, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th day of May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Year ended on 31st March, 2017.

Sir/Madam Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th day of May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Year ended on 31st March, 2017. Pursuant to this, the Company has decided that the close period (i.e. closure of trading window) under the 'Company's code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading' would commence from May 18, 2017 and end 24 hours after the results are made public on May 29, 2017. You are requested to display the same on the Notice Board of your Exchange for the information of members and general public.Source : BSE

