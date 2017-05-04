Parabolic Drugs board meeting on May 10, 2017.

Sir Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 10th day of May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the appointment of Chief Financial Officer. You are requested to display the same on the Notice Board of your Exchange for the information of members and general public. Thanking You For & On Behalf Of Parabolic Drugs LimitedSource : BSE