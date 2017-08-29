App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 29, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parabolic Drugs' AGM on September 29, 2017

1.The Annual General Meeting, 2017 is scheduled to be held on 29th September, 2017 from 9:30 am at PHD Chambers, Sector 31-A, Chandigarh. The notice of the same has been attached here with.

2.Pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration Rules), 2014, as amended by the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015, and Regulation 44 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company is providing e-voting facility, 26th September, 2017 from 09:00 a.m. and ends on 28th September, 2017 at 05:00 p.m. to the members to cast their votes on all resolutions set out in the notice of the 21st AGM. During this period shareholders' of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cutoff date (record date) of 22nd September, 2017 may cast their vote electronically.

3.The register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from 23rd September 2017 to 29th September 2017 for Annual Closing (both days inclusive).

Kindly take on record and oblige.
Source : BSE

