May 22, 2017 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pankaj Polypack's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, that the 47th meeting of the Board is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, that the 47th meeting of the Board is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017Source : BSE