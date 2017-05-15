App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pankaj Polymers' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th day of May 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at Secunderabad inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2017.

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th day of May 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at Secunderabad inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2017. Further informed that the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company for all Directors / KMPs / officers and designated employees will remain closed from 22nd May, 2017 to 30th May, 2017 (both days inclusive) pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

