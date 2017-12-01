App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment's board meeting on December 08, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting to be held on December 08, 2017 to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for quarter ended and half year on September 30, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Please find attached intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 8th December 2017 to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for quarter ended and half year on 30th September, 2017.

Pankaj Piyush is in the Finance - Investments sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 2.51 crore.

The company management includes Vinod Kumar Bansal - Chairman & Managing Director, Radha Agarwal - Independent Director, Harshit Agarwal - Independent Director, Neeraj Singh - Additional Director, Shweta Gupta - Additional Director, Satish Kumar - Addnl.Independent Director, Abhit Manohar - Additional Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 506122.

Its Registered office is at Office No. 202, 2nd Floor,,Kotla Village, New Delhi,Delhi - 110091.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.