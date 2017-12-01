Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment's board meeting on December 08, 2017

Please find attached intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 8th December 2017 to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for quarter ended and half year on 30th September, 2017.

Pankaj Piyush is in the Finance - Investments sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 2.51 crore.

The company management includes Vinod Kumar Bansal - Chairman & Managing Director, Radha Agarwal - Independent Director, Harshit Agarwal - Independent Director, Neeraj Singh - Additional Director, Shweta Gupta - Additional Director, Satish Kumar - Addnl.Independent Director, Abhit Manohar - Additional Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 506122.

Its Registered office is at Office No. 202, 2nd Floor,,Kotla Village, New Delhi,Delhi - 110091.Source : BSE