Pankaj Piyush: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the captioned matter, the exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 13th September, 2017 has approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.Further,we also enclose herewith the Un-audited Financial Results along with its extracts and limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE