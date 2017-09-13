Sep 13, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pankaj Piyush: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to the captioned matter, the exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., September 13, 2017 has approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.
With reference to the captioned matter, the exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 13th September, 2017 has approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.
Further,we also enclose herewith the Un-audited Financial Results along with its extracts and limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.
Source : BSE
Further,we also enclose herewith the Un-audited Financial Results along with its extracts and limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.
Source : BSE