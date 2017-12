Panjon’s board meeting on December 12, 2017

Panjon has informed that board meeting will be held on December 12, 2017

Panjon is in the Pharmaceuticals sector.

The company management includes Nagin Chandra Kothari - Whole Time Director, Jay Kumar Kothari - Managing Director, Sajjan Kothari - Director, Amit Mangal Chand Mehta - Director, Prakash Doshi - Director, Bijay Singh Laxman SinghThakur - Director, Anjali Shukla - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 526345.

Its Registered office is at 01, Panjon Farm House, Near Hinkargiri Jain Tirth, ,Airport Bijasan Road, Indore,Madhya Pradesh - 452009.

Their Registrars are Skyline Financial Services (p) Ltd.Source : BSE