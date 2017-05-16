Panchsheel Org's board meeting will be held on May 30, 2017.

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 5.00 p.m. at the Corporate office of the Company to consider the following proposal:- 1. To consider, discuss and adopt the audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE