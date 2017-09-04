Panchsheel Organics' AGM on September 29, 2017

This is to inform you that the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company at B-6 & B-7 Sector-C,Industrial Area,Sanwer Road, Indore-452015,Madhya Pradesh at 10.00 a.m.The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 22, 2017 to September 29, 2017 (both days inclusive).The remote e-voting period will commence on September 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. and end on September 28, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.Source : BSE