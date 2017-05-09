Panchmahal Steel's board meeting on May 17, 2017

Panchmahal Steel Limited has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 17th day of May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter period and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in equity shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors and Designated Employees of the Company from May 10th, 2017 to May 19th, 2017. The Trading Window shall reopen from May 20th, 2017. Dealing involving the purchase or sale of the Company shares by the connected person/designated employees of the Company including their relatives during the window closure period is prohibited.Source : BSE