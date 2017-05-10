Panasonic Carbon's board meeting held on May 10, 2017

May 10, 2017 10:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 10, 2017, has recommended Dividend of Rs. 10/- per share to the Shareholders of the Company on the paid up Equity Share Capital for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE