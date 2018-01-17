Panama Petrochem' board meeting on February 5, 2018

Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 5, 2018 at its Corporate Office at Mumbai, inter-alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the third quarter / nine months ended December 31, 2017.Pursuant to this, the Company has decided that the period of closure of trading window would commence from January 21, 2018 and end 48 hours after the results are made public on February 5, 2018.Source : BSE