Panama Petrochem to consider dividend

Panama Petrochem Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following;1. Approval of standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017.2. Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Pursuant to this, the period of closure of trading window would commence from May 15, 2017 and end 48 hours after the results are made public on May 30, 2017.Source : BSE