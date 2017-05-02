May 02, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Panafic Industrials' board meeting on May 30, 2017
A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 30/05/2017 to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2017.
A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 30/05/2017 to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2017.Source : BSE