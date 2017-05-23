May 23, 2017 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Panache Innovations recommends final dividend
Panache Innovations Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, has the Board Considered and made a recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each for financial year 2016-17, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE