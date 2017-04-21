Apr 21, 2017 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Panacea Biotec to sell 100% stake in NewRise Healthcare to Narayana Hrudayalaya
Panacea Biotec has entered into definitive agreement to divest its 100 percent stake held in NewRise Healthcare to Narayana Hrudayalaya.
Ref.: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Sub.: Definitive Agreement entered into for sale of 100% stake in the Subsidiary Company – NewRise Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE