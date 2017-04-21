App
Apr 21, 2017 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Panacea Biotec to sell 100% stake in NewRise Healthcare to Narayana Hrudayalaya

Panacea Biotec has entered into definitive agreement to divest its 100 percent stake held in NewRise Healthcare to Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Panacea Biotec to sell 100% stake in NewRise Healthcare to Narayana Hrudayalaya
Ref.: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Sub.: Definitive Agreement entered into for sale of 100% stake in the Subsidiary Company – NewRise Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE

