Panacea Biotec signs 2 long-term agreements with Serum Institute Of India

Panacea Biotec is delighted to announce the collaboration with signing of two long term agreements with Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (511) and Sil's wholly owned subsidiary, Bilthovan Biologicals B.V. (BBIO).

Under the collaboration 511 is entitled to manufacture & sell fully liquid Whole cell Pertussis (wP) and Salk based Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) based Hexavalent vaccine (DTwPHepB-Hib-IPV) developed & commercialized by Panacea Biotec, a first of its kind in this category. Source : BSE