Nov 30, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

USFDA accepts Panacea Biotec's ANDA for Paclitaxel Protein Bound Particles

Panacea Biotec announced that its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) submitted under section 505(j) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) for Paclitaxel Protein Bound Particles for injectable Suspension, 100mg/vial has been accepted for filing by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

 
 
At 10:46 hrs Panacea Biotec was quoting at Rs 284.00, down Rs 3.05, or 1.06 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 302.40 and 52-week low Rs 110.10 on 29 November, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.08 percent below its 52-week high and 157.95 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,739.52 crore. Source : BSE

At 10:46 hrs Panacea Biotec was quoting at Rs 284.00, down Rs 3.05, or 1.06 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 302.40 and 52-week low Rs 110.10 on 29 November, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.08 percent below its 52-week high and 157.95 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,739.52 crore. Source : BSE
