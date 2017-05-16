Panacea Biotec's board meeting on May 26, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 {'SEBI (LODR) Regulations'}, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th May, 2017 at New Delhi to, inter-alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter / Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE