Sep 01, 2017 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Panacea Biotec's AGM on September 27, 2017

We would like to inform you that the 33rd AGM of Panacea Biotec Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 11:30 A.M. at the Registered Office.

We would like to inform you that the 33rd AGM of Panacea Biotec Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 11:30 A.M. at the Registered Office.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Act read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, and Regulation 44 of the SEBI LODR,2015,the Company is pleased to provide remote e-voting facility to its members to cast their votes electronically.

Further, relating to the AGM of the Company, you are requested to take on record the following:

1.The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Wednesday, September 20, 2017 to Wednesday, September 27, 2017 (both days inclusive).

2.For the purpose of exercising remote e-voting facility, the cut-off date shall be Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

3.The remote e-voting period shall commence on Sunday, September 24, 2017 (from 09:00 a.m. IST) and end on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 (upto 05:00 p.m. IST).
