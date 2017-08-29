Pan India Corp: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. 26th August, 2017, has inter-alia discussed and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with other items as mentioned in the agenda.Source : BSE