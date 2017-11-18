Palred Technologies' board meeting on November 25, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of Palred Technologies Limited will be held on Saturday, the 25th day of November, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at the registered office of the company situated at Plot No.2, 8-2-703/2/B, Road No.12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500 034 to consider the following:1. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2017.2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.09.20173. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE