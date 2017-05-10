May 10, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Palred Technologies: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the Company has, at the meeting of Board of Directors held on 10th May 20U, allotted 15,19,483 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 145/- per share, to non-promoter 8roup
