Palred Tech's board meeting on September 04, 2017

ith reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of Palred Technologies Limited will be held on Monday, the 4th day of September, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at the registered office of the company situated at Plot No.2, 8-2-703/2/B, Road No.12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500 034 to consider the following:1.Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017.2.Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.20173.To approve the notice of 18th Annual General Meeting of the company and to fix date, time and venue of the company.4.To fix the book closure dates for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.5.Appointment of New company secretary of the company.6.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE