May 25, 2017 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Page Industries recommends final dividend
Page Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 25 per equity share which is subject to approval of the shareholders.
