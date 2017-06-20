PAE: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to captioned subject, we do hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 19th June, 2017 and inter-alia transacted the following business:-1)Considered and taken on record Audited Financial Results (Consolidated) along with Audit Report by the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.The Chairman Mr. John O. Band of the Audit Committee Meeting has attended through Conference call therefore his signature is not obtained on Audit Qualified Opinion dated 19.6.2017. Signed copy will be sent to you in due course.The above information is also hosted on the website of the company at www.paeltd.comKindly take the above documents on record and acknowledge.Thanking you,Source : BSE