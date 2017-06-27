PAE: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to captioned subject, we do hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 27th June, 2017 and inter-alia transacted the following business:-1)Considered and taken on record conversion of Subsidiary Company M/s. PAE Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. into a Limited Liability Partnership, i.e., PAE Infrastructure LLP subject to the consent of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Kindly take the above on your records.Thanking you,Source : BSE