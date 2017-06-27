Jun 27, 2017 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PAE: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to captioned subject, we do hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 27th June, 2017 and inter-alia transacted the following business:-
1)Considered and taken on record conversion of Subsidiary Company M/s. PAE Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. into a Limited Liability Partnership, i.e., PAE Infrastructure LLP subject to the consent of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
