App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 15, 2017 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PAE: Outcome of board meeting

We do hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on June 14, 2017.

PAE: Outcome of board meeting
Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of approved Audited Financial Results (Consolidated) along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.

With reference to captioned subject, we do hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 14.6.2017 to transact approval of Audited Financial Results (Consolidated) along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 was adjourned.

The meeting is re-scheduled to be held on 19.6.2017 to transact the above business.

Kindly take the above on your records.

Thanking you,
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.