PAE: Outcome of board meeting

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of approved Audited Financial Results (Consolidated) along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.With reference to captioned subject, we do hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 14.6.2017 to transact approval of Audited Financial Results (Consolidated) along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 was adjourned.The meeting is re-scheduled to be held on 19.6.2017 to transact the above business.Kindly take the above on your records.Thanking you,Source : BSE