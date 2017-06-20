PAE's intimation of board meeting held on June 27, 2017

With reference to captioned subject, we do hereby intimate your esteemed exchange that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on Tuesday June 27, 2017 inter-alia to transact the following business:1.To consider and take on record conversion of Subsidiary Company M/s. PAE Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. into a Limited Liability Partnership, i.e., PAE Infrastructure LLP2.Any other matters as per request of the board.Thanking you,Source : BSE